The Isle of Skye has a special place in Scots’ hearts. It’s a land forged from hard, jagged rocks, often swirling in cloud, that evokes wildness, mystery and grandeur. Rich in history and culture, its communities now depend on crofting, tourism and whisky for their livelihoods.

I’m delighted to announce the second of my collaborations with Allan Wright, a well-known Scottish landscape photographer, in which I have two free copies of his collection of Skye images to give away. Read on for details of how to enter this latest competition and win a copy of ‘Skye: A photographic communion‘ (RRP £20).

I’ve visited Skye many times over the years. Although it’s Scotland’s second largest island (next to Lewis and Harris) it somehow seems more compact, containing immense drama and landscape variety in a comparatively small land mass. A series of peninsulas and bays fans out from the Black and Red Cuillin mountains in the south, with the Trotternish Ridge in the north characterised by such distinctive landscape features as The Old Man of Storr and The Quiraing. Some say that the shape of the peninsulas and sea lochs gives rise to its Gaelic name – An t-Eilean Sgiathanach – ‘the winged island’.

Allan Wright’s images expertly capture the majesty and grandeur of this wild land. Light and shadow pick out snow-capped mountains and lochs. Big skies provide an impressive backdrop to lonely beaches. Brooding clouds are an ever-present reminder of the dominant forces of nature.

I have two copies of Allan’s book to give away to two lucky readers. If these landscapes have whetted your appetite then please find out how to enter the competition.

The competition

To enter the competition and be considered for one of the two prizes please take a look at the gallery of images on Allan Wright’s site and answer the following question:

Inspired by Allan’s images, describe the memorable location that best sums up Skye’s wild and scenic beauty for you. Or if you haven’t yet visited Skye, describe which location you would most like to visit and why.

We’re looking for descriptive answers that capture the essence of Skye and your relationship with the island, its culture and landscape.

You will need to leave your answer as a comment at the foot of this post in order to be considered. Entries submitted by e-mail, on social media or a different page on this blog will not be valid.

There are over 104 images to choose from so hopefully there’s plenty of inspiration for you. Which location best represents the character of Skye? How does the image make you feel? Have you a personal story to tell related to the location? Does it hold memories or aspirations for you?

The rules

Entries must be received by 10pm on Sunday 11th March

Entries must be submitted as comments to this blog post

Two winners will each receive one copy of ‘Skye: A photographic communion’ by Allan Wright

The two winning entries will be chosen on merit by the photographer personally

Open to UK residents aged 18 or over

Only one entry per person

The winners will be informed by email within 7 days of the closing date, and must respond within 7 days to claim their prize

The prizes will be sent out by post by Bonnie Communications (on behalf of Allan Wright) within 28 days of receiving the winner’s address

Good luck!