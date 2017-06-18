In a nutshell

Where:

Solway View Holidays, Balmangan Farm, Borgue, Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, DG6 4TR Web: http://www.solwayviewholidays.co.uk/ Tel: 01557 870 206 (9am – 8pm) E-mail: n.picken@btconnect.com

Cost:

Campervans/motorhomes/caravans £17.50 per night hard standing & EHU / £14.00 grass pitches – all prices include 2 people plus vehicle. All prices per night during high season (2017).

Facilities:

Solway View was awarded the Best Campsite in the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards 2016. It’s located at Balmangan Farm, a 330 acre working beef and sheep farm. The site is very well run and offers a flat camping field for 25 tents and small campervans (10 with EHU) and 7 hard standing and pitches for caravans/motorhomes. All pitches have picnic benches and a campfire area. Five well-equipped wigwams for hire sleep up to 5 people. Washing facilities are modern, heated and spotless and include disabled access. Washing machine, outdoor covered drying area, indoor cooking huts, children’s play area, disc golf game.

Great location within a short walk to the sea, through a beautiful wood (stunning bluebells in Spring) which leads to a secluded sandy beach. Nature walks around the farmland. Easy drive to Kircudbright, Gatehouse of Fleet and Castle Douglas as well as nearby Carrick Beach.

What I liked:

A really well-run site where the helpful owners have thought of everything. Peaceful location in beautiful surroundings. Spotlessly clean. Picnic benches and campfire facilities at every pitch a great touch (firewood is available to buy). A ten minute walk through a lovely wood take you to a secluded bay. Green Tourism Gold Award.

Not so wild about:

Wifi not yet available on site since the local exchange is yet to be upgraded – but why not take the chance to switch off and unwind …

Review:

I was really impressed with this campsite, so much so that it’s now one of my Top 10 campsites in Scotland.

Solway View campsite is part of a working beef and sheep farm and segregated from the livestock. It’s in a peaceful corner of Dumfries and Galloway with sea views, yet only a short drive from Kirkcudbright and other towns and a stone’s throw from gorgeous Carrick Beach.

Neil and Patricia Picken are keen campers themselves and have progressively developed this site over the last ten years with all the facilities they would expect. The care and attention to detail shows: there are indoor covered eating/seating areas, wooden picnic benches and campfire facilities at every pitch, nature walks, and signs providing information about their working farm. I highly recommend this fantastic campsite – this is what great camping is all about. It was deservedly voted the Best Campsite in the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards 2016.

There are a mix of large grass pitches for tents and smaller campervans and hardstanding pitches with EHU for motorhomes and caravans. Five well-equipped wigwams are also available for hire.The heated toilet and shower block is spotlessly clean, and there’s even a charging point for electric vehicles just next to it. A new disc golf course has just been installed, where you throw Frisbee-style discs between holes.

There are farmland and coastal walks directly from the site where you can take in the sea views. The walk through the wood to the secluded sandy bay is lovely, particularly in Spring where the bluebells are absolutely stunning! The site holds a Green Tourism Gold Award and generates its own renewable energy via a turbine and solar panels.

(Click on the photos below for larger size versions).

View to Little Ross Island Little Ross lighthouse

The most stunning bluebell wood I’ve ever seen … … leading to this secluded bay

A short drive of around 6 miles takes you to Carrick Beach, giving great walks and coastal views. At low tide you can walk across to the sandy beach on Ardwall Isle, a fantastic spot to just unwind and enjoy the scenery.