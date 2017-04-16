/ Leave a Comment

Scottish mountain and coastal webcams

Webcams provide an easy way to check the weather conditions before you head out.  Here’s my selection of 25 good webcams of mountain and coastal locations across Scotland, plus a link to a long list of traffic cams.

I’ve provided thumbnails of those webcams that refresh every few seconds.  Those without any pictures are more modern cams that provide a live stream, and some of which you can pan around to get a wider view.

The map below (courtesy of www.scotland-landscapes.com) includes many of the webcams I’ve linked to below and serves as a good location guide.

 

 

 

Click on the links below to see the latest views

Ski and Mountain areas
Loch Morlich, Cairngorms National Park

Look for sunbathers in summer and snowcapped hills the rest of the year!
Cairngorm Mountain Ski Area

View from the Scottish Ski Club Hut, looking to the Shieling and lower ski slopes towards the Fiaciall Ridge.
Lairig Ghru, from Aviemore

Looking towards the Cairngorms with Ben Macdui (left, 4295ft)) and Braeriach (right, 4252ft)
Glenshee Ski Area

A great webcam that gives a panorama of the ski area.
Glencoe Ski Area

Various views including this one of Buachaille Etive Mor.
Nevis Range Ski Area, Fort William

Looking down the slopes.
Ben Nevis and Fort William

Ben Nevis (4411ft) towering over Fort William (on a clear day!)
Braemar snow gate webcam

Is the road open from Braemar south towards Glenshee?
Ben More, Crianlarich

Ben More rises to 3852ft, just SE of Crianlarich.
Ben Cruachan & Loch Etive

Ben Cruachan (3694ft) from across Loch Etive.

 
Torridon Youth Hostel
Torridon Hotel
 

Island and Coastal webcams
  
Beinn Sgritheall and Knoydart from Skye

Looking across the Sound of Sleat to Beinn Sgritheall (3196ft) and Knoydart from Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the Gaelic College on Skye.

  
Waternish, Skye

Looking west towards Loch Dunvegan, Uist and Harris from near the NW tip of the Isle of Skye.

  
Eiliean Donan Castle

An iconic Scottish landmark near the Kyle of Lochalsh.
Dundonnell

Little Loch Broom, near Ullapool.
Plockton

Good views around the harbour and village of Plockton.
Isle of Coll

Looking out from the Isle of Coll Hotel.
Taymouth, Loch Tay

Looking north across Loch Tay from the Taymouth Marina (with the crannog on the right).
Oban

Good views of Oban harbour.
Orkney

From the pier at Stromness.
Shetland

Cliff Cam 3 looks north from Sumburgh Head. On a clear winter’s night you’ve got a good chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora and in summer you can also experience close-ups from the seabird colonies as they rest on the cliff edge.
Fair Isle

This webcam doesn’t seem to be in operation at present unfortunately.
Arran

View towards Goat Fell (2867ft) from Brodick harbour.
North Berwick

View from the roof of the Scottish Seabird Centre.

 
 

 

 

Traffic cameras

  
Traffic Scotland webcams

 

 

 

