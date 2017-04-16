Scottish mountain and coastal webcams
Webcams provide an easy way to check the weather conditions before you head out. Here’s my selection of 25 good webcams of mountain and coastal locations across Scotland, plus a link to a long list of traffic cams.
I’ve provided thumbnails of those webcams that refresh every few seconds. Those without any pictures are more modern cams that provide a live stream, and some of which you can pan around to get a wider view.
The map below (courtesy of www.scotland-landscapes.com) includes many of the webcams I’ve linked to below and serves as a good location guide.
Click on the links below to see the latest views
Ski and Mountain areas
|Loch Morlich, Cairngorms National Park
Look for sunbathers in summer and snowcapped hills the rest of the year!
|Cairngorm Mountain Ski Area
View from the Scottish Ski Club Hut, looking to the Shieling and lower ski slopes towards the Fiaciall Ridge.
|Lairig Ghru, from Aviemore
Looking towards the Cairngorms with Ben Macdui (left, 4295ft)) and Braeriach (right, 4252ft)
|Glenshee Ski Area
A great webcam that gives a panorama of the ski area.
|Glencoe Ski Area
Various views including this one of Buachaille Etive Mor.
|Nevis Range Ski Area, Fort William
Looking down the slopes.
|Ben Nevis and Fort William
Ben Nevis (4411ft) towering over Fort William (on a clear day!)
|Braemar snow gate webcam
Is the road open from Braemar south towards Glenshee?
|Ben More, Crianlarich
Ben More rises to 3852ft, just SE of Crianlarich.
|Ben Cruachan & Loch Etive
Ben Cruachan (3694ft) from across Loch Etive.
|Torridon Youth Hostel
|Torridon Hotel
Island and Coastal webcams
|Beinn Sgritheall and Knoydart from Skye
Looking across the Sound of Sleat to Beinn Sgritheall (3196ft) and Knoydart from Sabhal Mor Ostaig, the Gaelic College on Skye.
|Waternish, Skye
Looking west towards Loch Dunvegan, Uist and Harris from near the NW tip of the Isle of Skye.
|Eiliean Donan Castle
An iconic Scottish landmark near the Kyle of Lochalsh.
|Dundonnell
Little Loch Broom, near Ullapool.
|Plockton
Good views around the harbour and village of Plockton.
|Isle of Coll
Looking out from the Isle of Coll Hotel.
|Taymouth, Loch Tay
Looking north across Loch Tay from the Taymouth Marina (with the crannog on the right).
|Oban
Good views of Oban harbour.
|Orkney
From the pier at Stromness.
|Shetland
Cliff Cam 3 looks north from Sumburgh Head. On a clear winter’s night you’ve got a good chance of catching a glimpse of the aurora and in summer you can also experience close-ups from the seabird colonies as they rest on the cliff edge.
|Fair Isle
This webcam doesn’t seem to be in operation at present unfortunately.
|Arran
View towards Goat Fell (2867ft) from Brodick harbour.
|North Berwick
View from the roof of the Scottish Seabird Centre.
