/ 2 Comments

by

Last night the aurora came back for a brief visit.  The light show was slow to get going but for a brief five minutes the sky lit up and sent purple and green pillars reaching high up towards the stars.

Charged particles from a coronal hole were forecast to reach the Earth yesterday and sure enough, once it got dark (around 9pm now that the clocks have moved to British Summer Time) my camera picked up a weak auroral arc.  I’d headed out to my usual spot, up a hill and less than 15 minutes from my house.  Aurorawatch UK had issued a red alert, the first since October 2016, so I was hopeful for a good light show.

You can read more about what triggered the aurora and where it could be seen on the Aurorawatch UK blog.  I’m pleased to say one of my pictures also features on the blog.

So last night involved quite a bit of standing around waiting.  It was a gorgeously clear, starry night and blowing a cold breeze.  But while aurora chasing does involve a fair amount of waiting it’s certainly not boring … the sky’s forever changing with the aurora coming and going, clouds threaten in the distance and of course, you’re intermittently checking Twitter for other real-time reports.

A couple of trails from passing aircraft caught on film

I was beginning to think that nothing was going to happen but then – all too briefly – the sky lit up.  It was as if a switch had been pulled.  Boom!  The change in intensity was clearly visible to the naked eye – picked up much more clearly by the camera of course – and pillars of light stretched upwards to the stars.

But it didn’t develop.  As quickly as it came the aurora retreated to the arc low on the northern horizon.

She’s a welcome sight but very fickle in these parts.

 

Category: Northern lights Tags: , , , ,

2 Comments on “Hello aurora!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Enter your e-mail address to follow my blog and receive notifications of new posts by e-mail.

Join 2,972 other followers

Get in touch

Follow me on Twitter
Instagram
Last night's aurora was a slow to get going and brief once it did.  For a short five minute spell the sky lit up and pillars of light extended up to the stars #aurora #northernlights #scotland Great weather for my Bronze DofE training weekend. Learning essential hiking, navigation, camping and camp cooking skills. #dofe #scotland #hikingadventures One of my recent posts is an Editor's Pick on Discover Wordpress this week.  Great to have wider recognition - and lots of traffic and new followers!  https://discover.wordpress.com/ https://wildaboutscotland.com/2017/01/21/above-the-clouds/ #Scotland #Ochils #Dumyat Taking the plunge on Europe's only night bungee at Garry Bridge, 40m over the River Tummel, Killiecrankie.  Having jumped with one of my nieces in 2014 in daytime she thought I liked it so much I'd want to try it in the pitch black.  Guess what ... I did !  I was awarded "jump of the day". An awesome experience. #bungee #Perthshire #nightbungee A bird's eye view #skiing #swissalps #dentsdumidi🇨🇭🇨🇭⛰🏔🌬🐂🐂 Just breathtaking scenery. Looking out over the aptly named Dents Blanches (2756m) in Switzerland 🇨🇭 #skiing #snow #swissalps
Categories

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 2,972 other followers

Follow Wild about Scotland on WordPress.com

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: