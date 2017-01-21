Above the clouds

When high pressure’s in charge and there’s a foggy murk that casts a dark shadow in the valleys, it’s often a different world higher up.  Just climb a few hundred metres and you emerge from the darkness into the light: the sun shines brightly in a deep blue sky and there below lies a sea of fluffy white cloud.

A quick jaunt up Dumyat in the Ochil hills was enough to reveal a different world above the clouds today.  Not many people ventured uphill though.  Only those who truly believed the sun would triumph over the clouds higher up persevered.

I’ll let the pictures do the talking …

 

dsc_0252-copy

 

dsc_0281-copy

 

dsc_0299-copy

 

dsc_0254

 

 

  5. Absolutely incredible. When my family and I were living in Germany we visited Ireland during a summer, hopping around to different bed and breakfasts and going to see different sites like the Ring of Kerry. Your pictures just make me miss it all even more haha. Hope to go back some day soon. Nice work!

    • I’m glad these shots bring back good memories. It was a stunning day for a walk and walking up from the darkness into the bright sun was a surreal experience.

  10. These are beautiful images. The rolling hills of Scotland! I so earnestly hope I can tread upon those valleys someday!

  11. Thank you so much! Scotland is in my to see list.
    Strangely my hometown, Shillong, in India is nicknamed the Scotland of the East. Shillong used to the capital of Assam of British India and the landscape and weather supposedly led to the nicknaming. 🙂

    • Yes! In more ways than one in fact. There are deeply religious overtones in my metaphor of emerging out of the darkness into the light, when only the enlightened had the faith that the sun would shine that day.

      The only thing is that I didn’t consciously write this with that metaphor in mind – it took my mum (a preacher) to point this out and she used it in the theme of her service the following day!

      • I love to travel and explore. Have been to Edinburgh and that place made me go on cloud nine. The peaceful demeanour of people; the city charm; the antiquated beauty stole my heart.

