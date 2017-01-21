When high pressure’s in charge and there’s a foggy murk that casts a dark shadow in the valleys, it’s often a different world higher up. Just climb a few hundred metres and you emerge from the darkness into the light: the sun shines brightly in a deep blue sky and there below lies a sea of fluffy white cloud.

A quick jaunt up Dumyat in the Ochil hills was enough to reveal a different world above the clouds today. Not many people ventured uphill though. Only those who truly believed the sun would triumph over the clouds higher up persevered.

I’ll let the pictures do the talking …